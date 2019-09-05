Hurricane Dorian hits the Carolinas: Live cameras show impact on the shore

Hurricane Dorian on Thursday started to make its way toward the Carolinas, bringing tropical storm conditions along the South Carolina coast and flooding in Charleston while the threat of tornadoes loomed in North Carolina.

Dorian dropped back into a Category 2 storm as it swirled in the Atlantic Ocean. It had previously hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane before taking a northward turn up the East Coast.

FRYING PAN TOWER, CAPE FEAR, NORTH CAROLINA

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

