Hurricane Dorian hits the Carolinas: Live cameras show impact on the shore

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Hurricane Dorian on Thursday started to make its way toward the Carolinas, bringing tropical storm conditions along the South Carolina coast and flooding in Charleston while the threat of tornadoes loomed in North Carolina.

Dorian dropped back into a Category 2 storm as it swirled in the Atlantic Ocean. It had previously hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane before taking a northward turn up the East Coast.

Click on the videos, some of which are courtesy of EarthCam and Explore, to take a live look of the storm as it hits the coasts of the Carolinas.

FRYING PAN TOWER, CAPE FEAR, NORTH CAROLINA

Hurricane Dorian slams Cape Fear, courtesy of <a data-cke-saved-href="https://explore.org/livecams" target="_blank" href="https://explore.org/livecams">explore.org</a>Video

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

Hurricane Dorian reaches Charleston, SCVideo

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA

Courtesy of <a data-cke-saved-href="https://www.earthcam.com/usa/southcarolina/myrtlebeach/resort/?cam=seacrest" href="https://www.earthcam.com/usa/southcarolina/myrtlebeach/resort/?cam=seacrest" target="_blank">Earthcam</a>: Hurricane Dorian hits Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaVideo

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

Courtesy of Earthcam: Dorian crashes onto Daytona Beach, Florida.Video

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.