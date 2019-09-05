Hurricane Dorian regains strength as Category 3 storm as Carolinas brace for impact

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day...

Hurricane Dorian gets dangerous second wind as it takes aim at the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian regained strength as a Category 3 storm as it lurched toward the Carolinas late Wednesday night, threatening large-scale flooding and powerful winds after devastating the Bahamas and mostly sparing Florida. The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning Wednesday for the Atlantic coast from northern Georgia to southern Virginia, predicting a "potentially life-threatening storm surge" up to 8 feet around the North Carolina-South Carolina line. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 3 a.m. ET Thursday that Dorian's maximum sustained winds were at 115 mph.

Dorian was located about 105 miles south of Charleston, S.C., moving north at 7 mph. The hurricane is expected to hit Charleston by midday Thursday. The storm's arrival, coupled with high tide, is expected to push water up the mouths of coastal rivers, causing low-lying areas to flood. There could also be up to a foot of rainfall across much of Eastern North Carolina, raising concerns of flash flooding inland. Some areas in the region expected to be impacted by Dorian are still recovering from the damage inflicted by Hurricane Florence last year. Click here for more on Hurricane Dorian's path.

US, China agree to new trade talks in October

As the trade war between the U.S. and China continues, delegations from both countries have agreed to meet for new negotiations next month, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is said to have held a phone call with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, where both parties agreed to hold what will be the 13th round of high-level economic talks in Washington in early October. The two sides will hold consultations in mid-September to prepare.

Kavanaugh accuser's motivation revealed?

The attorney who represented Christine Blasey Ford during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court contentious confirmation hearings said in a speech earlier this year that Ford was motivated to come forward in part by a desire to tag Kavanaugh's reputation with an "asterisk" before he could start ruling on abortion-related cases. Debra Katz, a high-powered progressive lawyer, made the remarks at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference, titled "Applied Feminism and #MeToo." Her comments were first quoted in the book, "Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh," by Ryan Lovelace, which Fox News has obtained. The Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday posted a video of Katz's comments.

Rep. Nunes files $9.9M suit against firm behind Steele dossier, alleges attempted obstruction in Russia investigation

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, filed a $9.9 million federal conspiracy lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that the opposition research firm behind the anti-Trump Steele dossier worked together with another group in an attempt derail his investigation. Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and the nonprofit Campaign for Accountability (CfA) are named in the lawsuit, which alleges that the two groups coordinated to file several fraudulent and harassing ethics complaints to thwart Nunes' probe. The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, said "smear" tactics kicked into action shortly after Simpson "lied" before the Senate Judiciary Committee in August 2017 and in his closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in November 2017.

ICYMI: Obamas accused of ‘deplorable behavior’ amid trademark dispute

Former President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama have been accused of “deplorable behavior” by a Los Angeles entertainment attorney for filing a “meritless petition” amid a trademark dispute over the name of their company, Higher Ground Productions. The legal team representing the Obamas filed a petition to cancel the trademark of an e-book publishing company called Higher Ground Enterprises, much to the chagrin of the publishing company. Click here to read more.

Biden downplays series of gaffes when confronted by Colbert.

AOC fires back after Rep. Steve King posts video of himself drinking water from sink at detention center.

419M Facebook users’ accounts, phone numbers found on online database: report.

Major League Soccer club bans Utah couple from waving 'Betsy Ross flag' at games.

Mexico responds to US 'anti-dumping' tariffs on steel.

Nearly $1M worth of cocaine washes up on Florida beaches amid Dorian waves.

CVS purchase of Aetna gets final approval.

Tucker Carlson rips Walmart over its announcement that it would stop selling certain ammunition, accusing the world’s largest retailer of siding with "woke" urban liberals in the gun debate and destroying the economies of small American towns.

