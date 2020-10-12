Hurricane Delta remnants soak East Coast as Northwest, Rockies see snow in mountains

What's left of Hurricane Delta has dissipated, but the storm's remnants are bringing a soaking on Monday to the East Coast.

Leftover moisture from the hurricane that roared ashore in Louisiana on Friday is now moving through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through midday on Tuesday.

There’s also an area of low pressure moving across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes that will keep the wet weather in the forecast through Tuesday.

The heaviest of rain will fall over parts of northern New England.

As the East Coast deals with soaking rain, the Northwest is getting active with several systems bringing rain and higher elevation snow.

Winter weather advisories and high wind warnings are in effect across the region.

Several systems this week are moving onshore and continuing to spread rain and higher-elevation now inland to the Northern Rockies through Wednesday.



Unfortunately, the rest of the West remains dry and the fire danger continues.

The greatest risk for fires on Monday is the Front Range and the Central Plains, where red flag warnings are posted.

Temperatures are above average to begin the week over the southern Plains and Southwest.

Heat advisories are in effect across Southern California.

Dry conditions and heat will lead to a greater risk of wildfires across portions of California by later this week.

