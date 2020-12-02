Hunter in Minnesota fatally shoots another hunter after mistaking him for deer

A Minnesota man out hunting at the end of last month was shot and killed when another hunter mistook him for a deer, authorities said.

The deceased father, who resided in Bemidji, was later identified as 28-year-old Lukas R. Dudley. He had been hunting deer on the evening of Nov. 25 near Nebish Township's Red Lake Reservation, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

MINNESOTA OFFICER, 2 OTHERS SHOT, SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER HOURS-LONG STANDOFF

As dusk fell, another hunter had seen rustling in the bushes and fired a round from his rifle. Upon discovering Dudley, the man immediately called 911 and authorities report he is cooperating with the investigation.

"Dudley was found not to be wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing," the sheriff's office noted. "The deceased was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy."

The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Enforcement, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to an obituary posted to the Cease Family Funeral Home's website, Dudley worked as a logger.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He had a fiancée and three children. The obituary noted that Dudley "enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and cooking."