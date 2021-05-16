Nashville gas station trolls Hunter Biden: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'

Lewis Country Store in Nashville, Tennessee is poking fun at rising gas prices under the watch of the Biden administration.

The store’s giant roadside screen is broadcasting a roll of memes underneath its pump pricing. One meme displays the bombshell image of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, smoking crack in a bathtub next to the caption, "hope gas prices don’t get too high."

Other memes include an image of Fox News host Tucker Carlson laughing and an empty gas gauge, using the "E" in the Biden-Harris logo.

The Nashville retailer and restaurant has a history of advertising anti-leftist rhetoric, including a sign at the store’s entrance advising customers that mask-wearing is optional.

"You are not required to verify your medical condition if you decline to wear a mask in our facility nor are we allowed to ask you due to HIPPA rules and regulations," the sign reads. "Mayor John Cooper and his band of communist cohorts are ‘the real virus’ threatening Nashville!!!"

Fuel shortages are ramping up across the nation since the Colonial Pipeline hack, causing gas prices to hit astronomical numbers. According to reports, a Virginia gas station raised its regular prices to $7 per gallon.

The store has a history of displaying political signage.

According to FOX 17 in Nashville, Shell dropped its branding from Lewis Country store in 2016 over previous digital messages the oil company deemed too controversial.

Fox News could not reach Lewis Country Store for comment.

FOX Business' Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.