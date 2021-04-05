Hunter Biden pleaded for dad's help after affair with brother's widow was leaked

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Hunter Biden convinced 'reluctant' Joe to publicly support his relationship with Beau's widow Hallie

Hunter Biden convinced his father Joe in early 2017 to put out a statement approving of the affair he was having with his deceased brother Beau's widow, Hallie Biden, telling Joe that if he didn't, the relationship would "seem wrong."

"'Dad,' I told him, 'if people find out, but they think you're not approving of this, it makes it seem wrong," Hunter Biden wrote in his book, "Beautiful Things," to be released April 6. A copy of the book was obtained by Fox News.

He approached his father only after he was put "in a box" by a reporter calling to confirm or deny the relationship. Biden had left the vice presidency only a month before, according to Hunter Biden. He told his father he and Hallie were "incredibly lucky" to have found each other.

He suggested Biden's grandchildren would pay the price emotionally if the former vice president didn't make a positive statement about the affair. "'The kids have to know there's nothing wrong with this, and the one person who can tell them that is you,'" Hunter pleaded.

The senior Biden was reluctant but finally agreed to put out a statement:

"We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Hunter Biden ‘100% certain’ he’ll be cleared of wrongdoing in DOJ investigation

- Hunter says he began relationship with late brother’s widow when she was at her ‘neediest,’ he at his ‘lowest’

- Critics slam 'utterly deceitful' media after Hunter Biden admits laptop could have been his

- Hunter Biden says in memoir he wouldn’t take Burisma job again but insists it wasn’t ‘unethical’

California missing mother told family it was husband if 'anything' happens

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly three months after a California mother of three went missing, her family and their lawyer are revealing chilling new details about her troubled marriage before she vanished.

Maya Millete, 39, disappeared on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney for the following week.



Maya's brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, said that marriage troubles between her and her husband, Larry Millete, began long before then though, claiming Larry constantly reached out to Maya's family to try to enlist their help in fixing their relationship throughout 2020.



"He was more of an aggressor, trying to get us involved," Drouaillet told Fox News. "He was trying to get us on his side, when we felt like it was a lot of lies that he was telling us."



Drouaillet recalled one nearly hour-long phone call in late summer of 2020 in which Larry sought his advice.



"He just sounded desperate, you know, 'You gotta listen to me. It's her fault, it's her fault,'" Drouaillet said.

The last time that Richard Drouaillet and his wife, Maricris, saw Larry and Maya Millete was on an early January camping trip, just days before she went missing. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- California missing woman's sister frustrated by lack of progress in her case, 'taking so long'

- Missing California woman scheduled appointment with divorce lawyer day she disappeared, family lawyer says



Portland police look for exit, say they’re ‘burned out’: report

Late last year, Portland’s police department said it received an "unprecedented" number of officers leaving their jobs midcareer to take lower-paying jobs elsewhere, and on Sunday, the city’s main newspaper published an article that offered a glimpse into some of the reasons why some left.

The Oregonian reported that since July 1, 2020, a total of 115 officers left the department -- representing "one of the biggest waves of departures in recent memory."

The paper said it reviewed 31 exit interview statements from these officers that showed a certain level of disillusion with the job. A retiring detective reportedly wrote in one that the community showed officers "zero support."

"The city council are raging idiots, in addition to being stupid. Additionally, the mayor and council ignore actual facts on crime and policing in favor of radical leftist and anarchist fantasy. What’s worse is ppb command (lt. and above) is arrogantly incompetent and cowardly."



Portland has been the center of some of the country’s most destructive protests in 2020, which coincided with the city’s largest jump in homicides in 26 years, according to the paper. KOIN reported that the homicide rate in the city continues to be high and detectives are having a challenging time keeping up with the workflow.



The city experienced 55 killings in 2020 and the paper pointed out that the victims ranged from 8 months to 71 years old. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Antifa attacks Portland police union amid ongoing unrest

- Portland riot suspect, 22, accused of punching officer, vandalism; arrested twice in one night

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Warnock deletes Easter tweet amid backlash

- Laura Ingraham: Biden, Abrams on Ga boycotts – here's what happens when reality bites social justice warriors

- Calgary church pastor’s video confronting police goes viral

- Asian woman stabbed to death in ‘random’ attack in California

- US Capitol attacker may have suffered head trauma from playing football, family says

- CBS' '60 Minutes' accused of editing exchange between DeSantis, reporter pushing 'pay for play' narrative



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- S&P 4K, Dakota Pipeline, Fed’s Powell and AMD-Xilinx top week ahead

- Georgia county that voted for Biden to lose $100M for moving All-Star Game

- Delta cancels over 100 flights as pandemic travel soars

- Unopened Super Mario Bros. game from 1986 sells for $660,000

- Facebook admits to pulling Noah Green’s accounts after fatal Capitol incident

- Rival group makes fully financed, roughly $680M bid for Tribune



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Dave Rubin, host of "The Rubin Report," joined Steve Hilton on "The Next Revolution" Sunday night and discussed the "wokeism" and "cancel culture" movements.



"This is the fight of a generation," Rubin said. "But the fight of a generation is not, say, 1980s, you know capitalism vs. communism, United States vs. Russia, Rocky Balboa vs. Ivan Drago where the lines were clearly drawn."



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.