Washington
Hundreds of inmates at Washington state correctional facility reportedly threaten to start fires, take hostages

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Authorities in Washington state responded late Wednesday to reports that hundreds of inmates at the Monroe Correctional Facility threatened to start fires and take correctional officers hostage, reports said.

"There were no injuries to staff or incarcerated men. Both housing units were fully evacuated. The facility is on restricted movement. The situation is under control," a corrections statement said.

The Seattle Times reported that inmates and their families have raised concerns about the living conditions after six prisoners at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Corrections officials told Q13 News that 111 inmates were in the same minimum-security area as two of the prisoners who are currently in isolation.

The Washington State Patrol told Q13 News that there was a “major disturbance” at the facility and the situation is still unfolding. KIRO 7 reported seeing dozens of inmates handcuffed on a nearby field.

The Times reported that it was in touch with two inmates at the facility. One called the situation “off the hook.”

