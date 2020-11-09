Huge crowd gathers in NYC to mourn prominent rabbi

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday on the Lower East Side of Manhattan for the funeral of a prominent rabbi.

Rabbi Dovid Feinstein died Friday at age 91, the Jerusalem Post reported. Prior to his death, he served as rosh yeshiva of Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem in Manhattan since 1986, according to the outlet.

ORTHODOX JEWISH PROTESTERS BLAST CUOMO, DE BLASIO OVER NEW CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

The crowd came together at the Mesivta Tifereth Jerusalem, thelodownny.com reported, to mourn the loss of Feinstein, just a day after throngs of people rushed to city streets to celebrate the 2020 election results despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

The Orthodox Jewish community in New York City had been criticized by the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for holding large gatherings amid the pandemic.

However, just one day earlier, the streets of Manhattan were filled with people celebrating the projected victory of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Although many people were seen wearing masks, most were not following social distancing protocols. This drew concerns among many, especially seeing as how New York City quickly became the epicenter of the pandemic earlier this year.

Following the weekend of celebrations, de Blasio told reporters Monday that the city is getting "dangerously close" to a second wave.

NYC ORTHODOX JEWISH COMMUNITY PROTESTS NEW STATE-MANDATED CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS

"We need to do everything in our power to stop the coronavirus from reasserting in New York City," he said. "We have to stop a second wave from happening here. It is getting dangerously close."

However, when he was asked about the weekend celebrations, in particular, he noted that there is a "huge difference" between being outdoors with a mask versus indoors without a mask.

While the outdoor gatherings are something that should be monitored, de Blasio said if people have a mask on, "we haven't seen too much ill come of that."

The concern is whether people are wearing masks indoors, he says.

Even de Blasio was caught breaking the 6-foot mandate to take selfies with fellow New Yorkers, although he was wearing a mask.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS