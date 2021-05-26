Hudson Yards Vessel bans individual visitors after rash of suicides

The Vessel at Hudson Yards will reopen Friday after a four-month shutdown following a rash of suicides — but you won’t be able to climb it alone.

Three visitors in the past year jumped off the 150-feet-tall structure, a collection of 154 interlocked staircases.

Rather than install taller glass barriers on walkways of the vertical sculpture designed by Heatherwick Studios, the new safety plan has three elements to protect visitors.

Guests must come in groups of at least two.

"Vessel was envisioned as a shared, immersive design experience. Requiring visitors to attend in groups of two or more significantly enhances the safety of the experience," said a representation from Related Companies, Hudson Yards’ owner.

The three suicide victims all came alone.

In addition, security staff will be tripled. And, "We are implementing enhanced guest engagement and screening procedures to detect high-risk behaviors," the rep said.

As part of that, there will be National Suicide Prevention Lifeline messaging developed in partnership with Born This Way, Lady Gaga’s nonprofit mental-wellness organization to help troubled youths. It will be cited in a sign at the entrance and on Vessel tickets.

"Our goal is to ensure that every visit to the Vessel is as safe as possible," a Related spokesman said.

The Vessel opened in March 2019 and drew 2.5 million visitors before the tragedies prompted January’s shutdown.

Also for the first time, previously free-all-day tickets will be $10 for visitors above 5 years old after the first hour of each day’s opening times.

The $10 price will go "directly" toward covering the safety enhancements. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon on https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/discover/vessel

Anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

