Houston robbery suspect dead after shootout with store clerk

A Houston robbery suspect was killed and another remained at large after exchanging gunfire with a liquor store clerk Wednesday night, according to reports.

Police said two armed men walked into Mike’s Liquor Store around 8:30 p.m. and was confronted by an employee. At some point, the clerk and suspects exchanged gunfire and at least one of the suspects was struck.

He was found dead at the scene, according to Houston police.

Authorities were searching for the second suspect, who may have fled into a nearby neighborhood, FOX affiliate KRIV-TV reported. It was not immediately clear if the clerk was harmed in the melee or had been detained by authorities.