Houston repo man arrested after SUV owner, 68, dies during repossession

A Houston repo man has been arrested in the death of a 68-year-old man trying to prevent the repossession of his vehicle.

Alberto Nduli, the owner of an SUV, died during a confrontation Thursday with tow truck driver Oscar Lee Harrison Jr., 33, Houston police said.

“The owner came out and tried to prevent him from taking that vehicle, he jumped on top of it, the wrecker continued down the street,” said Cmdr. Kevin Deese, with the Houston Police Department, according to KPRC-TV.

Nduli fell and struck his head, the station reported.

Police called Harrison back to the scene and arrested him for failure to stop and render aid.

“(The tow truck driver) didn’t ensure that this person was going to get the proper aid. He simply took the car and dropped it off, and that’s unacceptable,” prosecutor Sean Teare said, the station reported.

Nduli, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, worked as a security guard and had seven children and many grandchildren.

His wife told Fox 26 Houston she wasn’t angry, just in shock.

"When he talked to him he said no, they wouldn't leave the car,” Josephine Mali said. “They were supposed to take it. Then he told me go pick up the key. When I come to pick up the key, I don't know what happened."