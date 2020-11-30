Houston police investigate after missing influencer found dead on side of road

A young woman who had a large following as an Instagram influencer has been found dead on the side of a west Houston road -- a day after she was last seen leaving her home, according to reports.

Houston police had been looking for 26-year-old Alexis Leigh Sharkey when they found a woman’s body Saturday on Red Haw Lane. Police said a medical examiner on Monday confirmed that the body was Sharkey's.

Casting further mystery as to what happened was the revelation from police that the body had no visible wounds.

"She was a smart, beautiful, loving woman who has left us too soon," her grief-stricken mother told Fox News.

While cops were saying an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, Stacey Robinault says she believes her daughter was killed.

"She didn't wind up where she was found on her own," Robinault said. "It was no accident."

She said she doesn't know who would have killed her daughter but wanted to share her daughter's story because she wanted to see justice served.

"I'm sure you can imagine the utter devastation," Robinault said, describing her reaction when a homicide detective informed her about her daughter Sunday night. "It is every parent's worst nightmare."

Sharkey lived in northwest Houston with her husband Tom Sharkey. The two moved there in January shortly after their wedding.

Robinault, 52, who lives in Pennsylvania, said he was the one who told her that Alexis was missing on Saturday.

"He said she took off," Robinault said.

She said she immediately began to panic. "Everyone was in a panic. Her friends. It made our panic worse," she said.

Reached by phone Monday, Tom Sharkey told Fox News, “I’m sorry. I can’t talk” before hanging up.

Robinault broke the tragic news of her daughter’s death late Sunday night to those still looking for her daughter.

“It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found,” Stacey Robinault wrote. “We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

KTRK-TV had reported interviewing Robinault earlier Sunday. The station quoted her as saying that she and her daughter talked about Christmas plans the day before Thanksgiving. It was the last time they spoke.

"[Thanksgiving] was a busy day on her end and our end and so it was just one of those passing, type of 'Love you' things," the mother told the station. "Then Friday ... honestly, Friday got away. [It was a] busy day. We never talked, and then she went missing Friday night and I have not seen her or heard from her since."

On Sunday, Tom Sharkey wrote a Facebook post criticizing people for leaving negative comments.

“I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support!” he said. “Others were waisting (sic) time talking about other things. Basically crap talk!”

He said he had been assisting deputies and making phone calls to find out what happened.

“Next time.... stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!” he said.