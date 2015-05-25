Houston police: Lone gunman linked to February shootings in which 1 died, 3 others injured

Police are searching for a Houston-area gunman they believe is responsible for a series of shootings this month that left a man dead and three injured. A fifth person was unharmed.

Investigators say that in each instance the suspect drove a dark-colored SUV and fired at men along city streets in Houston and the nearby suburb of Missouri City.

Houston police say 34-year-old Pak Ho suffered multiple gunshots Feb. 17 and died at a hospital. Hours later, two other men were shot and wounded at separate locations.

Police say another person fled Feb. 17 when the gunman's weapon jammed. Days later, another man suffered two gunshot wounds.

Investigators were told by victims that the gunman did not say anything before firing or offer any warnings.