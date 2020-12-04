Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston police compiling surveillance video as investigation into woman's death continues

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Investigation into death of Houston social media influencer pushes onVideo

Investigation into death of Houston social media influencer pushes on

Alexis Sharkey's naked corpse was discovered on Saturday morning on the side of a west Houston roadway.

Houston Police are compiling video evidence from cameras positioned near the scene where local woman Alexis Sharkey’s body was discovered naked along the side of the road, according to a local affiliate report.

The 26-year-old was discovered Saturday morning on the side of Red Haw Lane in west Houston, just one day after she was last reportedly seen. Investigators have not released any public information in the case since Dec. 1 and an autopsy is still pending by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HOUSTON WOMAN ALEXIS SHARKEY HATED THE TERM 'INFLUENCER,' SISTER SAYS

Local affiliate FOX26 Houston reported earlier this week that area salon Jenry Kelley Cosmetics – Memorial West had a camera positioned to face the roadway. Police have since taken the footage from the device as part of their investigation, salon workers confirmed to the news station. 

Alexis Lee Sharkey was 26 when she was found dead in Houston. (Stacey Clark Robinault)

ALEXIS SHARKEY: EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING HOUSTON SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER'S DEATH

Sharkey’s body was reportedly found only minutes from where she and her husband, Tom, lived. She was not clothed when she was discovered and had no visible wounds.

Officials ask anyone with information to call Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

