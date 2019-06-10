Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published

Houston mom allegedly kicks son, 10, out of car in 100-degree weather for spilling food

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Houston mother allegedly dumped her 10-year-old son on a parkway Saturday and abandoned him in 100-degree weather because he spilled some food in her car, reports said.

Kessa Brown, the mother, was reportedly located about an hour later. He son was found walking along the side of the road and recovered by deputies at a nearby gas station, ABC 13 reported. It was there where he allegedly told deputies about the punishment.

Kessa Brown was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Kessa Brown was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Brown was arrested and charged with child endangerment and was being held on $15,000 bond. The Houston Chronicle reported that she was out on a previous bond in a separate case involving the boy.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy was reportedly released to a guardian.