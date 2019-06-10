Houston mom allegedly kicks son, 10, out of car in 100-degree weather for spilling food

A Houston mother allegedly dumped her 10-year-old son on a parkway Saturday and abandoned him in 100-degree weather because he spilled some food in her car, reports said.

Kessa Brown, the mother, was reportedly located about an hour later. He son was found walking along the side of the road and recovered by deputies at a nearby gas station, ABC 13 reported. It was there where he allegedly told deputies about the punishment.

Brown was arrested and charged with child endangerment and was being held on $15,000 bond. The Houston Chronicle reported that she was out on a previous bond in a separate case involving the boy.

The boy was reportedly released to a guardian.