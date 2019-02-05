Houston mayoral candidate says he was robbed, gun misfired as he chased thief from home

A Houston mayoral candidate -- who drew his neighbors' ire when he parked a World War II-era tank on his front lawn and who made national headlines after a woman allegedly destroyed $300,000 worth of his art during a disastrous first date -- reportedly continued his string of poor luck Monday when his gun misfired as he gave chase to the crooks who stole millions of dollars worth of his property.

Tony Buzbee said he woke up on Monday to discover somebody outside his Houston home trying to take a scooter, FOX26 reported. He said he believed the unknown party had entered his property through a side gate and then got inside his residence via the garage. He said he grabbed a gun and went to confront the suspect.

“This morning at 6 am I awoke to find that at least one individual, perhaps two, were in my home,” Buzbee wrote on Facebook. “Also in my home was my son and daughter. Luckily, I was armed, and ran the subject out of my home, and but for the fact that my weapon misfired, I would have shot one of them.”

In another update, Buzbee said he didn’t care about the stolen valuables and was more concerned about his children’s safety.

“What I care about are my two kids who were in my home with me when I had to draw my weapon against a guy in my house at 6 a.m.,” he wrote.

Buzbee said it was not immediately clear what the thieves took. He claimed it “took three phone calls before Houston police responded,” KHOU11 reported. Police are investigating the incident and estimate the thief or thieves took several million dollars worth of property.

This is not the first time Buzbee has had some trouble with his artwork. In 2017, authorities said an intoxicated Dallas woman who was on a first date with Buzbee caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings. Lindy Lou Layman was accused of pouring liquid onto paintings and throwing sculptures “across the room with her hands” at his River Oaks mansion.

Buzbee, a prominent trial lawyer, has represented a few high-profile figures including former Texas governor and current Energy Secretary Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case. He recently made headlines after he shelled out some $600,000 for a fully functional World War II tank and parked it outside his home.

