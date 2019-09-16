Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Houston man gets 20 years for running over ex-girlfriend multiple times, prosecutors say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 72-year-old Houston man will spend 20 years behind bars for running over his ex-girlfriend four times, prosecutors said Monday.

Rogelio Alberto Guardado has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a family member causing serious bodily injury, The Houston Chronicle reported, citing Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Rogelio Alberto Guardado reportedly ran over his ex-girlfriend with his truck four times before fleeing the scene.

Rogelio Alberto Guardado reportedly ran over his ex-girlfriend with his truck four times before fleeing the scene. (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Guardado ran over the 41-year-old woman on Sept. 11, 2016, after she saw him slashing her car tires outside her apartment, Ogg said in a statement.

“He tried to kill her and she wouldn’t die,” Ogg said. “Domestic violence fuels our murder rate. We are lucky she was strong enough to survive.”

Ogg said witnesses tried to intervene and to stop Guardado. He reportedly fled the scene after running over her a fourth time.

The woman’s injuries put her in the hospital for months afterward and left her dependent on a wheelchair for two years, Ogg said.

District Judge Hazel Jones sentenced Guardado to 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, KHOU reported. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half the sentence per state law.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.