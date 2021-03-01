Houston man fatally shot while trying to get stolen car back: police

Police in Houston are looking for an alleged car robber who was involved in a deadly shootout with the car owner, according to reports.

Treveon Buckner, 30, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the neck after he chased down the suspect who allegedly stole his 2012 Buick Regal from a Chevron gas station Saturday night.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buckner ran on foot after his stolen car, managed to catch up to the Buick, and jumped into the front passenger seat.

The suspect, caught in surveillance photos, is described as a thin Black male, wearing a red Hollister hoodie and blue jeans.