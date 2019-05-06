Houston girl, 5, ‘abducted’ by 3 men in blue pickup, recently had brain surgery

Authorities in Houston are searching for a 5-year-old girl they say may have been abducted Friday night by three men in a Chevy truck who apparently was beaten unconscious by one of the kidnappers.

Darion Vence, the girl’s stepfather, said he was headed to pick up the girl’s mother from Bush Intercontinental Airport on Friday night when he heard a popping noise and pulled over, The Houston Chronicle reported. He said he was approached by three Hispanic men who told him his daughter, Maleah Davis, “looks very nice, looks very sweet.”

The report said he was beaten and went in and out of consciousness for 24 hours. He was eventually dumped nearby with his 2-year-old son. His daughter was gone. Police said there are “a lot of blanks” in the story, but Vence is not considered a suspect. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning.

Malaeh had brain surgery in the past two months and requires medical care.