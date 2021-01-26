Expand / Collapse search
Published

Houston deputy shot in both hands, manhunt for suspect intensifies

The deputy was in the hospital "alert and conscious," authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Houston-area sheriff's deputy was shot Monday, authorities said. 

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the unidentified deputy was wounded in the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive, Fox News affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and was "alert and conscious," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Some reports online suggested the deputy was shot in both hands. 

Officials said the deputy was serving a warrant at the time of the shooting, KRTK-TV reported.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene on foot and remains on the run. It was unclear what led to the shooting. 

Nearby residents were asked to avoid the area. 

