Houston aquarium shooting leaves 2 dead, including suspect and 1 hurt

A shooting at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston, Texas, Thursday evening left two people dead, including a suspect, according to reports.

At least one other person was hurt, police said, according to FOX 26 Houston.

The shooting happened at the aquarium's second-floor restaurant in the bar area just after 8 p.m. CT, KPRC-TV in Houston reported.

The suspect allegedly shot a man and a woman before shooting himself, Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told KPRC.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. Her condition is unknown.

The victims were together but their relationship with the suspect wasn't yet known, police said in a late-night briefing, according to FOX 26.

Th shooting didn't involve aquarium employees, FOX 26 reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been reported.

The aquarium is a mile from Minute Maid Park near where a 17-year-old was shot in the head and later died following a road rage shooting after his family left an Astros game Tuesday night.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.