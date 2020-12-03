Texas teen accused of fatally beating grandfather with hammer arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother

A 16-year-old in Texas who had been arrested for fatally assaulting his own grandfather last year was now accused of stabbing his grandmother multiple times with a knife Wednesday.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Slashwood Lane in Spring, located in the outlying parts of the Houston metropolitan area. The woman was stabbed in both of her arms, which Harris County Constable for Precinct 4 Mark Herman categorized as “defensive wounds.” A heavy police presence could be observed in the Terranova subdivision after the stabbing.

Herman said in an on-camera interview with KHOU that the grandmother is now “safe” and the male juvenile was taken into custody. The teen, who hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities, was charged by the district attorney’s office with aggravated assault of an elderly person and will be transported to a juvenile probation facility.

In 2019, the same teen was arrested after allegedly using a hammer to assault his grandfather. The attack sent the grandfather to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in the hospital, but Herman said he could not confirm whether his death was related to the injuries he sustained in the attack or from other causes.

Deputies said the teen was wearing an ankle monitor at the time he was taken into custody Wednesday. It remained unclear what offense the ankle monitor was related to, and Herman said his office was working with juvenile probation services to dig into the teen’s criminal history.