Housekeeper arrested for allegedly stealing $88,000 ring: report

An Arizona housekeeper was arrested last month for allegedly stealing a ring worth nearly $90,000 from a home she cleaned, The Arizona Republic reported.

Martha Escobedo, 51, allegedly stole a ring appraised at $88,000.

The ring’s owner confronted Escobedo on Dec. 26, The Republic reported. Escobedo then returned the ring to the owner at her home, according to court records.

Escobedo was arrested on suspicion of theft and admitted to police that she had taken the ring from the Peoria residence, court records indicated. Court documents cited by ABC 15 indicate she has been cleaning homes for 25 years.

She is due in court Jan. 10. Peoria is about a 25-minute drive northwest of Phoenix.