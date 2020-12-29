House passes bill to hike stimulus payments to $2G for American households, Senate prospects uncertain

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

House passes bill to hike stimulus payments to $2G to American households by 275-134 vote

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Monday passed a standalone bill that would raise the direct payment amounts distributed to American households under new COVID-19 relief legislation to $2,000, from $600.

The measure – supported by President Trump and Democrats – was approved by a margin of 275 to 134.

It will be sent to the Senate for approval where it faces slimmer chances in the Republican-controlled chamber.



On Sunday, President Trump signed a $900 billion relief appropriation, which calls for $600 direct payments to Americans. The president initially said he would not approve the measure, motivated by resistance rooted partially in the size of the direct payments.

He has, however, continued to advocate for increasing those payments to $2,000, and Democrats largely agree. Some Republicans, however, are wary of ballooning federal spending figures. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- House lawmakers override Trump’s defense bill veto

- Stimulus checks Round 2: What to expect

- David Webb on the stimulus debate: 'What we really need is to reopen America safely'

- Rep. Burgess on coronavirus stimulus checks: More money should go to Americans



Loeffler calls abuse allegations at camp overseen by rival Warnock 'disqualifying'

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., on Monday described reports of alleged abuse at a camp overseen by Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock as "disqualifying" -- after one of the victims described counselors allegedly throwing urine on him and locking him outside overnight.

"It's disgusting," Loeffler said in an interview with Fox News. "It's really alarming, and frankly it should be disqualifying."



Loeffler was reacting to a Washington Free Beacon report, in which 30-year-old Anthony Washington described the abuse he allegedly suffered as a 12-year-old at Camp Farthest Out -- a camp for inner-city children that Warnock oversaw in his role as the senior pastor of the Douglas Memorial Community Church in Maryland.

Washington told the outlet that a counselor forced him to spend the night sleeping outside in the cold by himself as a punishment for wetting the bed, and that counselors threw urine at him they used when there wasn’t a bathroom.

"I went through that experience myself. I don’t even like talking about this s---t. That s---t happened. … It was like in a bucket. They would keep that s---t in a bucket," he said.

Washington said he saw counselors "grab kids," but didn’t know the extent of abuse at the camp, or if others had similar experiences.

Questions about Warnock's role in the 2002 investigation have surfaced in recent weeks. Police records, obtained by the Free Beacon, said that Warnock was ‘extremely uncooperative and disruptive’ in the 2002 investigation into the camp. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Allegations in Georgia Democrat's handling of child abuse case resurface

- Raphael Warnock called Jeremiah Wright's 'God Damn America' sermon 'Christian preaching at its best'

- Senate candidate Warnock sidesteps questions on ex-wife's police video

- Loeffler, Perdue back leniency for US teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaching coronavirus regs



Nashville bomber told neighbor world 'never going to forget me'

The suspect who authorities say was responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville reportedly told his neighbor in the days before the explosion that "Nashville and the world is never going to forget me."

Laude, 57, a commercial truck driver, said he didn't think much of the remark and thought Warner only meant that "something good" was going to happen for him. He said he was "speechless" later when he read that authorities had identified Warner as the suspected bomber.

"Nothing about this guy raised any red flags," Laude said. "He was just quiet."

Authorities are working to determine a motive behind the explosion that damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people.



"We hope to get an answer. Sometimes, it's just not possible," David Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a Monday interview on NBC's "Today" show. "The best way to find a motive is to talk to the individual. We will not be able to do that in this case." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Nashville police camera footage captures moments before, after explosion

- After Nashville bombing, Tennessee lawmaker wants securing telecom infrastructure examined

- FBI releases new photo of Nashville bombing suspect

- Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner was giving away property, claimed he was retiring, sick: report

- Nashville police ‘heroism’ against bombing proves law enforcement needs to be ‘fully funded’: Rep. Burchett



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



MUST READS

- Nikki Haley dubs 2020 'the year socialism went mainstream'

- CNN’s Jake Tapper mocked for saying Trump shared ‘mean tweets’ about him: ‘Pettiest man in news’

- NYC vaccine scandal under criminal investigation, leaves hundreds in limbo for second dose

- Salon owner accuses Oregon governor of retaliating for resisting lockdown orders: 'She terrorized my family'

- Bills earn 1st sweep of Patriots since '99 with 38-9 win



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Stocks jump to records as Trump signs off on coronavirus aid

- Elon Musk flies to Hawaii to meet with Oracle's Larry Ellison

- Coronavirus vaccine slow to reach rural America, even the elderly

- Hampton Bay ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled

- FAA brings commercial drone deliveries one step closer with new rules

- Alton Brown's alma mater, the New England Culinary Institute, closing due to coronavirus



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Dan Bongino told views of "Hannity" Monday night that while liberal governors are locking down their states, states like Florida are welcoming visitors and promoting "freedoms."



"This month, millions of Americas traveled to Florida in search of warm weather, beautiful beaches and, most importantly – freedoms," Bongino said. "Meanwhile, liberal governors in other states are increasing lockdown measures and destroy small businesses in an idiotic attempt to battle the pandemic. They call it ‘following the science.’" For example, he added, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s home state is in lockdown and home to one of the highest Covid death rates in the nation.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.