House set to impeach Trump for 2nd time as Pence refuses removal

House expected vote to impeach Trump after Pence refuses removal

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday.

The House voted late Tuesday to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office, which was seen as symbolic.

Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached. Five Republican lawmakers, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming, announced they would vote to impeach Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also supports Democrats' move to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump and is "done" and "furious" with him, sources familiar told Fox News.

YouTube suspends Trump's ability to upload content indefinitely

YouTube said Tuesday it had removed new content from President Trump’s official channel and will prevent videos from being uploaded for a minimum of a week.

The company, which is owned by Google, said the decision was made "After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence" in the wake of a pro-Trump riot that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.



"Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section," YouTube added.



Lawyer for Florida man seen at Capitol riot with Pelosi’s lectern says photo a problem: ‘I’m not a magician’

The lawyer for a Florida man pictured last week inside the U.S. Capitol carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as rioters stormed the building told reporters Monday that the photo may be problematic for his client’s defense and acknowledged that he is "not a magician."

Attorneys Dan Eckhart and David Bigney appeared outside a Tampa courthouse on Monday with their client, 36-year-old Adam Christian Johnson. Eckhart gave reporters a frank assessment of the case.



"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I’m not exactly sure which one it is called. But that’s what we have," Eckhart said.

A reporter can be heard saying to Eckhart that the photo "obviously" presents a problem for him as a defense attorney.



"I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem," Eckhart said. "I'm not a magician, and neither is Mr. Bigney. So yeah, we have a photograph of our client, who appears to be in a federal building or inside the Capitol with government property."

