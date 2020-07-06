Hot weather for much of US, severe thunderstorms take aim at northern Plains

Another hot week is on tap for the first full week of July across much of the country, as severe thunderstorms are possible Monday for the northern Plains.

Above-average heat will continue for most of the U.S. in the week ahead.

The average high in Chicago during July is typically 82 degrees Fahrenheit, yet on Monday the city is forecast to reach 95.

New York City's July average is 84 degrees, but on Monday the city is expected to hit 91.

Similar scenes are setting up across the country as Cleveland will climb to 91 and Denver will reach 95.

In the West, daytime highs in the 90s and 100s with dry and windy conditions bring an elevated risk of wildfires.

Red flag warnings for wildfires have been issued and spread across Northern California, Utah, Nevada and western Colorado.

Severe weather may bring flash flood risk

Meanwhile, in the northern Plains, a stationary front continues to bring a risk for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has called for a slight risk of severe weather from Montana across the Dakotas and Minnesota into Wisconsin.

These storms will peak with the daytime heat in the late afternoon and during the early evening.

The primary threats from these pop-up thunderstorms will be hail, strong winds, heavy downpours and a chance of an isolated tornado.