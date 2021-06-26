New Mexico hot air balloon crash kills 4 people and 1 in critical condition, police say

New Mexico police have opened an investigation into a hot air balloon crash that resulted in at least four deaths.

Albuquerque police responded at 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash that killed four people outright and left a fifth person in critical and unstable condition.

The pilot was one of the deceased, police confirmed. The victims aged between 40 and 60 years old.

The accident knocked out power in the area, affecting more than 13,000 customers, KOB 4 reported.

New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue have provided assistance at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, police said.

Power New Mexico estimates that power will be restored around 10:45 a.m. local time.