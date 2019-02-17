Hot air balloon carrying 10 crashes in California, fire official says

A hot air balloon carrying 10 people in northern California Sunday after high winds prompted the pilot to make an "emergency landing," fire officials said.

The hot air balloon went down just before 10 a.m. Sunday off of Skaggs Island near Highway 37, Vallejo Fire Department’s spokesman Kevin Brown told KTVU. At least one person suffered a minor injury, while others were "suffering from just cold weather," Vallejo fire tweeted.

Officials said the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing because high winds were pushing the hot air balloon toward power lines. A resident reported watching the aircraft go down and called police.

The hot air balloon landed in a marshy area that’s reportedly hard to reach. California Highway Patrol sent a helicopter to bring the passengers to safety.