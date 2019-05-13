Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Horse rescued by sheriff's deputy from Florida pool dies, officials say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The "drowning human" police responded to in Florida on Sunday — which turned out to be a horse stuck in a pool — has died, sheriff's officials said Monday.

Investigators discovered a "poor horse," as described by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, that fell into a pool at a home in Lake Worth.

A deputy with the sheriff's office walked into the pool and sat on the steps, working to reassure the horse.

A deputy with the sheriff's office walked into the pool and sat on the steps, working to reassure the horse. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

A deputy, in full uniform and 22 days before his retirement, waded into the pool to reassure the large, dark-colored steed.

He sat down on the steps and calmed the animal, who looked to be standing in around three feet of water.

After being rescued, the horse later died, officials said.

After being rescued, the horse later died, officials said. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office worked with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue to remove the horse from the pool. But on Monday, officials said the horse later died. A cause of death wasn't immediately announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.