Honoring US soldiers killed in Kabul: Florida police department, American breweries pay tribute

A Florida police department has arranged 13 patrol cars in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to the young U.S. service members who lost their lives in last week’s suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

The display – in which the vehicles were photographed with their lights flashing – was set up outside the Kissimmee Police Department. It is among a number of tributes to the fallen that have appeared throughout the U.S.

"13 patrol cars for the 13 service men and women who lost their lives in Afghanistan," the department said in a caption. "Our hearts go out to their families and friends. May they Rest In Peace and never be forgotten."

THESE ARE THE US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN THE KABUL AIRPORT ATTACK

The terror attack outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan left 11 Marines, one Army soldier and a Navy corpsman dead last Thursday, injuring 20 more service members and inflicting even more carnage on Afghan civilians.

The fallen American service members later were identified as Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

President Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base Sunday morning to receive the bodies of the service members.

In other tributes, American breweries have been pouring out pints of beer for each of the 13 who died.

"13 glasses will sit untouched at this reserved table all night for the 13 American troops who were killed in Afghanistan on August 26th," First Line Brewing in Orchard Park, N.Y., posted on Facebook. "These brave courageous individuals paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"We will continue to replace these pints throughout the night to ensure that they are fresh and ice cold just how they would want them," the brewery added, noting that portions of its past weekend sales would be donated "on behalf of the fallen service members."

"Thank you to our amazing customer Diego DaSilva who came in and bought a round for our 13 fallen troops who gave their lives in Afghanistan," Rhode Island’s Ravenous Brewing Company wrote in an Instagram post alongside an image of a similar display.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.