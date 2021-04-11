Honolulu resort evacuated as armed suspect barricaded inside room: reports

Hundreds of staff and guests at a Honolulu resort hotel were reportedly evacuated from the "immediate area" Saturday night and sheltering in place while an allegedly armed suspect remained barricaded inside a room on the fourth floor.

Dozens of police responded to the Kahala Resort & Hotel hours earlier and ordered the hotel locked down after the suspect allegedly fired several shots through his door while hotel staffers were in the hallway, according to Hawaii News Now.

The hotel put out a statement around 9 p.m. Saturday local time (3 a.m. Sunday ET) that law enforcement and hotel security had evacuated people from the "immediate area and everyone is sheltering in place," according to KITV-TV.

"Thankfully, the security guard wasn’t standing in front of the door," Police Capt. Brian Lynch, said, according to Hawaii News Now. "Nobody is injured. Everybody is accounted for. We’re just waiting for the suspect to give up."

The suspect allegedly fired through the door again after officers arrived and were calling his name.

The suspect was described as a member of the military and lives in Oahu, Hawaii News Now reported, citing sources. His commander was also reportedly been called to the scene.

Guests were told over a loudspeaker around 6 p.m. to lock themselves inside their rooms and more than 100 people were forced to lock down inside a ballroom in the hotel.

One Honolulu resident told the station he was on the beach when officers told him to get inside. He said he also saw them aiming at a balcony within the hotel.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.