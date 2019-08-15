Honolulu police searching for suspect who vandalized hotel sand sculpture

Honolulu police are searching for a woman who vandalized a sand sculpture at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel Monday evening, according to reports.

The vandal and another woman who recorded the crime on her phone were caught on hotel surveillance video, KHON reported.

WOMAN FACES CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY DESTROYING PLAYBOY BUNNY BACKYARD DISPLAY

The video shows the woman laughing as she throws objects at the sand sculpture. She then climbs over a barrier to destroy part of it with her hands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the owners of Sandsational, which created the sculpture, plans to repair it on Friday, according to KHON.