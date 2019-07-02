Honduran man dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, is 6th detainee to die since October

A Honduran man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials died Sunday in Texas — making him the sixth ICE detainee to die since October.

Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres, 30, was at the Houston Contract Detention Facility when he was found unresponsive, ICE officials confirmed to Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, a city roughly 20 miles north of Houston, and was pronounced dead around 6:45 a.m.

ICE said Balderramos-Torres was taken into custody after a routine traffic stop on May 27. Ten days earlier on May 17, he'd been returned to Mexico after he was found illegally in El Paso.

Balderramos-Torres was turned over to ICE agents on June 6, and was transferred to the detention facility on June 18. The man was also previously found in the U.S. and ordered returned to Honduras in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.