Homeless man arrested after stabbing woman in neck with needle in New York City bank, cops say

A homeless man accused of stabbing a woman in the neck with a hypodermic needle at a New York City bank was arrested Saturday, officials said.

The New York Police Department said Boyd Taylor, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in connection with the attack, which took place July 12 in Midtown Manhattan.

Surveillance photos released by police of the Citibank on West 32nd Street, near the famed Herald Square, showed a man identified by authorities as Taylor in a vestibule area of the bank standing by an ATM at about 6:30 p.m.

The NYPD said Taylor approached a 58-year-old woman inside the bank and displayed a hypodermic needle, which he then used to stab her once in the neck.

Officials did not say what led up to the attack, or if the two spoke before the stabbing.

The 58-year-old victim was taken to an urgent care facility after the attack. The NYPD did not disclose what treatment she received.

It was unclear if Taylor had a lawyer, FOX5 reported.