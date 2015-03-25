Homeless man and another who was recently homeless rescue Ohio robbery victim, detain suspect

A homeless man and another who was recently homeless are being hailed as heroes for coming to the aid of a man being robbed in downtown Cincinnati.

Police say 54-year-old Gary Wagner was being attacked at an ATM when the two men came intervened and wrestled him free. One of them stayed with Wagner while the other ran after the suspect and stood in front of his car until officers arrived.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/135OK5F ) reports that both men are military veterans who did not know each other before the Monday encounter. Forty-six-year-old David Hale just got off the streets, and 38-year-old Chad McClain, who ran after the suspect, is living at a shelter.

Wagner says he wants to do something to help them.

