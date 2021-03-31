Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

‘Hoarder’ found mummified under pile of garbage in NYC house: cops

No criminality was suspected in her death.

By Tina Moore, Craig McCarthy | New York Post
A 66-year-old hoarder was found mummified in her Queens home under a massive pile of garbage, police said.

The woman’s sister told police she had not heard from Evelyn Sakash, who was described as a "heavy hoarder," since October 2020.

The sister had recently come to New York to find Sakash and hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s house in College Point on 123 Street to see if she was inside, cops said.

The cleaners discovered Sakash’s mummified body around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday under debris in the kitchen, according to police.

No criminality was suspected in her death.

