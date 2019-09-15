Hit-and-run crash involving boats in California leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt, officials say

One person was killed and five others were injured after a hit-and-run boating collision in Northern California, according to officials.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the incident happened Saturday night near ski beach in the San Joaquin Delta, located just west of Stockton.

A total of six people were on a boat that was struck by another vessel, according to officials. One person was declared dead at the scene and the five others were transported to an area hospital to receive treatment.

The suspect believed to be behind the crash fled the scene before authorities arrived, according to police.

The sheriff's office told KCRA-TV the lone fatality was a "young female."

"No further information at this time as this is an open investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.