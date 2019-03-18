Historic floods hit Nebraska after 'bomb cyclone' storm
Large parts of Nebraska and the U.S. Central Plains were under water on Saturday after a late-winter “bomb cyclone” storm triggered historic flooding along the Missouri and Platte rivers, causing two deaths, tearing apart homes and swallowing roadways.
The high waters of the Missouri River almost cover figures in the Monument to Labor statue by Matthew J. Placzek, in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A BNSF train sits in floodwaters from the Platte River, in Plattsmouth, Neb., Sunday, March 17, 2019. Hundreds of people remained out of their homes in Nebraska, but rivers there were starting to recede. The National Weather Service said the Elkhorn River remained at major flood stage but was dropping.
Gabe Schmidt, owner of Liquid Trucking, right, talks to Glenn Wyles, second right, as they survey by air boat flood damage from the floodwaters of the Platte River, in Plattsmouth, Neb., Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Gabe Schmidt, owner of Liquid Trucking, top right, travels by air boat with Glenn Wyles, top left, Mitch Snyder, bottom left, and Juan Jacobo, bottom right, as they survey damage from the floodwaters of the Platte River, in Plattsmouth, Neb., Sunday, March 17, 2019.
An orange windsock is seen at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Neb., at the site of the bases' flooded runway, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Rising waters from the Missouri River flooded about a third of the base, including about 3,000 feet of the base's 11,700-foot runway.
A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen under a tree in the floodwaters of the Platte River in Plattsmouth, Neb., Sunday, March 17, 2019.
A BNSF train sits in floodwaters from the Platte River, in Plattsmouth, Neb., Sunday, March 17, 2019. Hundreds of people remained out of their homes in Nebraska, but rivers there were starting to recede.
Cars sit in floodwaters from the Platte River alongside a BNSF train, in Plattsmouth, Neb., Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Debris floats by as the high waters of the Missouri River almost submerge a blacksmith, part of the Monument to Labor statue by Matthew J. Placzek, in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, March 16, 2019.
In this March 14, 2019 photo, Highway 81 north of Norfolk, Neb., is covered in floodwaters.
