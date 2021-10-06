Deceased hiker found near Gabby Petito's remains died by suicide: coroner

The Teton County coroner has released the cause and manner of death for Robert "Bob" Lowery, the missing hiker found dead in Wyoming near where authorities found the remains of Gabby Petito last month.

Lowery, a 46-year-old father of two from Houston, Texas, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Dr. Brent Blue.

"Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend," his family said in a statement last week. "Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time."

Lowery had a 12-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son, according to a Facebook post made by his sister.

Lowery’s family has also created an online fundraiser to raise money for his children’s "education and future."

Petito’s case helped raise awareness for missing person cases in national parks and elsewhere.

Teams with Teton Search and Rescue discovered a body fitting Lowery’s description on Sept. 28 at the base of Teton Pass in Wyoming, the agency announced on social media.

Lowery was last seen Aug. 29 and was located Tuesday after a four-hour search with the help of three K-9 teams and 25 search volunteers.

"The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point," officials said last week.

Petito’s body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A Teton County coroner ruled the 22-year-old's death a homicide but has not yet announced the cause.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, 24/7.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).