High school wrestler Isaac Bryant's incredible National Anthem performance goes viral

A high school wrestler finds himself grappling with fame after an incredible display of patriotism.

Isaac Bryant, 17, has gone viral after wowing the crowd with his rendition of the National Anthem just before one of his wrestling tournaments.

Bryant wasn’t meant to sing, but when no one showed up to perform the anthem, he took it upon himself to put in a real All-American performance.

“I sing a lot. I guess that’s kind of a part of me. That’s what I do,” the 17-year-old said on “Fox & Friends.” “I’m a little bit of a performer if you haven’t noticed.”

The Mechanicsburg High School junior volunteered to sing during the D-III District Wrestling Championships in Ohio last week. He had been napping moments before nervous about his wrestling match.“I was dazed and confused and I just thought they might just need somebody to do it,” the 17-year-old said.

Bryant told the hosts he had never sung the anthem publicly by himself before. His parents, who witnessed Isaac’s rendition, said they were touched by his performance.

“I was just so proud,” his mother, April Bryant, told co-host Steve Doocy. “We were used to the voice but I guess it was the heart he put into it. It brought tears to our eyes.”

“Nothing he does surprises me because he’s pretty good at everything he does,” Isaac’s father, Barry Bryant, said.

Bryant also talked about his patriotism and his love for his country.

“A lot of people today, I don’t know what the issue is but they don’t think people now… care about America. The younger generations aren’t patriots. I’m a patriot myself and a lot of people I know are patriots,” Bryant said.

The wrestler read a letter from a veteran thanking him for singing the “Star Spangled Banner” at the tournament.

Footage of his performance has over 300,000 views on Facebook and over 4,500 shares.