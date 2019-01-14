South Carolina HS football player dies during ACL surgery

A high school football standout in South Carolina died during surgery a day after he committed to play in college, according to reports.

Nick Dixon, a senior at Spartanburg High School, suffered complications Friday during a surgical procedure to repair his ACL and Meniscus, news station WLTX reported.

The night before, the 18-year-old athlete accepted an offer to join the Wingate University team next fall on a four-year scholarship, according to the school district.

School officials said Dixon — who played linebacker, defensive line and running back — was “one of the most elite athletes,” WLTV reported.

“He excelled on the turf and off, contributing to the team and to his community,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Anyone who knows Nick describes him as everyone’s best friend. A talented and highly respected student-athlete.”

Spartanburg County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed to determine the teen’s cause of death, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for Dixon’s funeral arrangements.

Click here for more from The New York Post.