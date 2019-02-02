High school basketball team’s bus flips over, injuring at least 14; two ‘critical’: reports

At least two people were in critical condition and as many as 14 others suffered unspecified injuries Saturday night when a charter bus carrying a girls high school basketball team flipped over near a highway entrance ramp in Beckley, W.Va., according to reports.

The two critically injured patients have been flown to a trauma center, Beckley’s WVVA-TV reported.

Varying reports said a total of either 14 or 16 people had been injured. It was unclear how the accident happened or whether any other vehicles were involved.

The team was from Martinsburg High School and had played at the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center, WVVA reported.

Gov. Jim Justice released a statement on Twitter:

“I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg high school girls basketball team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64,” he wrote.

Police received a call about the accident at 8:49 p.m. and emergency personnel were still on the scene at 10 p.m., Beckley’s WOAY-TV reported.

Beckley is about 124 miles northwest of Roanoke, Va.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.