High-ranking Bloods gang member behind hit on NYC mobster at McDonald’s drive-thru, cops say

A high-ranking member of the Bloods gang was arrested Thursday in connection with a double-murder scheme that ended with the fatal shooting of a reputed mobster at a McDonald's drive-thru, New York City police said.

Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, 34, of Brooklyn, was charged with “conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit violence,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

REPUTED NYC MOBSTER FATALLY SHOT AT MCDONALD'S DRIVE-THRU: REPORTS

Shelton isn’t accused of firing the shots that killed Sylvester Zottola, an alleged associate of the infamous Bonanno crime family who was killed Oct. 4. Zolatta, 71, had just ordered a medium coffee at the McDonald's drive-thru when his car was suddenly boxed in and someone opened fire.

Law enforcement officials said Shelton had earlier hired a hitman to kill Zottola’s son, Salvatore Zottola, in a failed bid “to lure out” the elder Zottola. Salvatore was injured but survived the July 11 shooting.

The criminal complaint stated Shelton’s targets were named “John Doe #1” and “John Doe #2.” Officials identified the John Does as Sylvester and Salvatore Zottola, respectively, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Police arrested Shelton in 2006 on charges of assault and battery for an incident that occurred at the same Bronx McDonald’s that would later serve as the scene of Zottola's death.

Shelton did not enter a plea during his court appearance Thursday.

Prosecutors said police found a loaded gun and $45,000 in cash at Shelton’s home.

Fox News' Amy Lieu and the Associated Press contributed to this report.