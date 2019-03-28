Arkansas woman wins $150G Powerball prize a month after losing home: 'He's an on-time God'

An Arkansas woman held onto one thing after she lost her home to a fire last month: "the faith of a mustard seed."

And on Wednesday, LeAndra Clay of West Helena, saw her faith pay off -- big time. She won $150,000 playing Powerball last week.

Clay found out she was a winner Monday night but couldn't double check it until Tuesday because the shed she was staying in doesn't have electricity.

Her first thought after realizing she would receive the large sum of money was: "He's an on-time God."

“I don’t have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed," she told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. "I knew that God would bless me soon."

Clay plans on tithing her winnings to her church and using the remaining money to purchase a house and car.

She purchased the ticket for the March 23 drawing. She won the Powerball drawing, but because she paid an additional dollar for the Power Play, her $50,000 prize was multiplied by three.

The $768 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The jackpot was the third largest in U.S. history.