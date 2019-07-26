'Hero' customer, a licensed gun owner, shoots 2 robbery suspects at 7-Eleven: reports

A customer at a 7-Eleven store in Virginia shot two suspects who were allegedly trying to rob the business early Thursday morning, police said, according to reports.

The customer killed one of the suspects and injured the other during the 2 a.m. attempted robbery in Virginia Beach, Richmond's WTVR-TV reported. Both suspects were also armed, according to the report.

The customer, whom witnesses called a “hero,” had a concealed carry permit, police said, according to Norfolk's WTKR-TV.

GEORGIA HOMEOWNER SHOOTS, KILLS MACHETE-WIELDING INTRUDER: COPS

"Another citizen, who was already in the store and in possession of a legal weapon, confronted and ultimately shot the suspects," a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson said.

The injured suspect has life-threatening wounds, WTVR reported.

Police believe the same suspects may be linked to three other 7-Eleven robberies that occurred overnight, WTKR reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third person was taken into custody outside of the 7-Eleven.

Last month, a Virginia Beach city employee started a petition to allow civil servants to carry weapons at work after a gunman fatally shot 12 city workers at a local municipal center in May.