New York police officers save baby trapped under car after it crashes into a building

The incident occurred after an allegedly drunk driver drove into a building and hit the baby and her mother

By Breck Dumas | Fox News
Two Yonkers, New York, police officers are being hailed as heroes after the pair saved a baby girl pinned under a car after the vehicle plowed into a building.

A video released by the Yonkers Police Department begins with surveillance footage showing the car plowing into other vehicles before hitting a woman crossing a street while holding her daughter. The car can then be seen slamming through a storefront just before 8:00 a.m. on Friday – carrying the victims along on the hood.

NY police officers rescue infant trapped under car Video

The video then cuts to body cam footage from Officer Samoyedny as he enters the chaotic scene in the building. "We got a baby under the vehicle," he can be heard telling dispatch before he approaches the front of the car where Officer Fusco is seen working with bystanders to lift the vehicle and release the child.

"Grab the baby, grab the baby," Fusco can be heard saying as he and the others continue holding the front of the vehicle off the ground. 

Samoyedny then picks up the child. "I got the baby," he says, as he lifts the tot who was wearing a Minnie Mouse dress and crying.

FOX 5 in New York reported that the infant sustained a scull fracture in the incident, and the baby's mother, 36, suffered compound leg fractures, Police Commissioner John Mueller told the press.

Both victims are expected to survive, thanks in part to the two officers who happened to be at a bagel shop next door.

According to TMZ, the driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old David Poncurak, was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges after the officers found an alcoholic beverage in his car and suspected he was intoxicated.

