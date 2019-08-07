Here's how to help the mass shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton

Two communities are hurting after two mass shootings have left at least 31 people dead and dozens more injured over the weekend -- but there are ways for Americans to help.

In El Paso, Texas, 22 people were killed and 24 others injured on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a local Walmart. Several hours later, a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 more in the downtown district of Dayton, Ohio.

OHIO SHOOTING VICTIM CALLED FATHER OF KIDS BEFORE SHE DIED: 'BABE I JUST GOT SHOT IN MY HEAD'

Condolences for the victims and their families, as well as those injured, are pouring in across the country, along with the desire to help those in need.

The Dayton Foundation has set up the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, which is accepting donations online to help those most directly impacted.

The El Paso Community Foundation has set up a website that is accepting donations to support the families of those affected.

EL PASO SHOOTING SURVIVOR SHARES HARROWING STORY FROM HOSPITAL

The Paso Del Norte Community Foundation has set up the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, and says 100 percent of the donations will go toward helping the victims.

Public Good also set up a donation page, which will benefit the three aforementioned foundations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For anyone local to either El Paso or Dayton, blood donations are being encouraged, as well. Those in El Paso can visit Bloodhero.com to find a local blood drive, and those in Dayton can make an appointment via the local Community Blood Center.