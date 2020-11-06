Helicopter transporting heart crashes on Los Angeles hospital helipad

A helicopter crashed Friday atop a Los Angeles hospital while transporting a donated heart and passengers, authorities said.

The private chopper crashed-landed on the helipad of the Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California just after 3 p.m. Images showed the helicopter on its side near the edge of the helipad.

Details about what led up to the crash were not disclosed.

It was stable and there did not appear to be a significant fuel leak, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The pilot was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and two other people on board declined medical treatment.

The donated organ was retrieved by firefighters and handed over to hospital personnel. A hospital spokesperson told Fox News the heart was not damaged and was being "transplanted in the recipient."

The crash did not disrupt hospital operations, officials said.