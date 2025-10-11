Helicopter crash in Southern California leaves at least 5 people hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A helicopter crash in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday has left five people hospitalized, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"As of this time, the two people who were in the helicopter have been safely pulled from the wreckage, and three people on the street have sustained injuries," a spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Fire Department told Fox News Digital.

All five individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said.

Huntington Beach resident Tim Robinson, who witnessed the crash, captured a video of the scene, showing the helicopter lodged between a building and several palm trees.

"At first I thought it was a movie," Robinson told Fox News Digital. "It seemed like a pretty crazy stunt to do. And it spun around a few times and slammed into that. It was crazy."

Robinson told Fox News Digital that he walks along the beach nearly every day, and that there had been an event taking place in the area called "Cars 'N Copters on the Coast."

He added, "As it was coming down low, I heard kind of like a ping, and a part came flying off the helicopter. I don't know what it was. I have no clue. It came off and that's when it started spinning out of control."

The cause of the crash is not yet clear. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.