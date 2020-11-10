Expand / Collapse search
Heavy snow impacts Rockies, Upper Midwest as record warmth roasts eastern third of US

Up to 6 inches of snow and a mix of freezing rain could fall over the Upper Midwest

By Janice Dean, Travis Fedschun | Fox News
National forecast for Tuesday, November 10Video

National forecast for Tuesday, November 10

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Between heavy snow out West and record-breaking warmth in the East, there's something for everyone in the forecast for Tuesday.

A large mass of warm air is lingering across the Midwest and Northeast ahead of an approaching storm system and associated cold front across the Plains. 

"Very warm across the East Coast and cooler temperatures over the West," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "We're going to break some record temperatures across the East."

High temperatures are up to 40 degrees above average for some locations, including the big cities in the Northeast.

A cold front and associated storm system are bringing a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain across the nation's midsection.

A cold front and associated storm system are bringing a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain across the nation's midsection. (Fox News)

The warm air mass will stick around one more day before starting to recede on Wednesday as the cold front heads across the country.

The national forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

The national forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Fox News)

Along the front, there will be a mix of precipitation and even the threat of severe weather across parts of the Midwest.

"We have a cold front bringing snow, freezing rain, even thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather," Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "We also have quite a bit of snow moving into the West, feet of snow across the higher elevations. "

Snowfall totals could reach up to 6 inches with a mix of freezing rain and ice over the Upper Mississippi Valley.  Winter weather advisories are up for the Plains and the Upper Midwest.

Forecast precipitation from the latest storm system.

Forecast precipitation from the latest storm system. (Fox News)

The storm system brought heavy snowfall across the Sierra Nevada over the weekend, which dumped record snow in parts of northern Nevada and broke low-temperature marks from Reno to Las Vegas.

This system will move into the East by Wednesday. 

The Pacific Northwest remains active with another round of heavy rain and mountain snow.  

Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are cranking up snow-making efforts after winter roared into the Sierra over the weekend, dumping record snow.

Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are cranking up snow-making efforts after winter roared into the Sierra over the weekend, dumping record snow. (Kate Abraham/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows via AP))

Totals of over a foot of new snow are expected in the higher elevations.

